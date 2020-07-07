Kabale, Rukiga ambulances grounded

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health service delivery in Kabale and Rukiga districts is being hindered by the lack of ambulances.

Rukiga district does not have a government ambulance to rush patients with emergency cases to health facilities. The only double cabin pick-up is grounded at Kamwezi health centre IV implying that the health centre is left without any transport means for patients.

Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba, Rukiga district male youth councilor says that despite Kamwezi health centre IV being a quarantine centre for Covid-19 suspects, the only double cabin pick-up vehicle is grounded due to mechanical problems. Kwarikunda adds that the district has no ambulance in case of emergencies.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, Kabale LCV chairperson says that the ambulance of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital is old and can’t be used to rush patients to Mbarara and Kampala. He also says that the ambulance lacks the required equipment such as oxygen, trolleys, patient monitors, medical kit and drugs among others.

Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale district health officer says that due to lack of ambulances, surveillance activities against Covid-19 are becoming difficult since the roads in the area are impassable and require strong vehicles.

Sophie Namasopo, Kabale regional referral hospital director says that the problem has compelled them to sometimes use Kabale University ambulance to transport patients.

The Minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng calls for patience saying that the concerns of both districts will be considered. She also urges the office of the district health officer to submit a response plan to the ministry for analysis.

URN