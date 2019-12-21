Kabale NRM registrar sued for holding public office

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The greater Kabale District National Resistance Movement (NRM) party registrar Maurice Mugenga Kaitaba has been sued for allegedly holding a public office.

Bright Muhumuza, a concerned citizen and the Buhara Sub County Secretary for Youth in Kabale District argues that Kaitaba is also a full-time lecturer at Kabale University.

Kaitaba has been sued alongside Kabale University, Attorney General and NRM party. In a Kabale High Court civil suit number 0022 of 2019, Muhumuza argues that Kaitaba being a public servant at a government university and at the same time working as a returning officer of a political party contravenes the law.

Through their lawyer’s M/S Mujurizi& Byamukama (MAB) Advocates, Muhumuza also says that Kaitaba has contravened Uganda’s Public Service Standing orders 2010, which indicates that a public officer is prohibited from being a founding member of a Political Party, holding office in a Political Party, speaking in the public anything involving matters of a political party, showing party symbols and engaging in canvassing support of a political party or organisation of a candidate standing for a public election, sponsored by a political party or organisation.

Muhumuza wants court to compel Kaitaba to resign one of the duties. Our reporter has also seen a leaked High Court Summon signed by Didas Muhumuza which was received by Kabale university on December 17,2019 ordering all the accused to file a defense about the matter.

When contacted, Kaitaba said that Muhumuza is only being influenced by some politicians who are targeting to tarnish the party. Kaitabe declined to comment more about the matter. Judith Atukunda, the Kabale University Public Relations Officer declined to comment on the matter.

In January 2019, Muhumuza petitioned the office National NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson demanding for resignation of Kaitaba over the same matter, but in vain.

Uganda’s Public Service Standing orders 2010 also guides that if a public officer wishes to contest for a position in a political party, he or she will be required to retire if he qualifies in accordance with the Pensions Act or resign from the Public Service.

******

URN