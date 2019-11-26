Kabale mechanics, authorities feud over relocation

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a disagreement between Kabale Municipality authorities and motor vehicle mechanics over their relocation.

Recently, Kabale Municipal council ordered motor vehicle mechanics operating Garage Street in Central Division to relocate to Mwanjari Cemetery lockups in Southern Division along Kabale-Katuna road.

The Authorities argue that the relocation is aimed developing the town by turning garage street into a business street.

Mechanics have six months to relocate to Mwanjari or else face forceful eviction. However, some of the mechanics says the decision is unfair.

Michael Shamlal Bachu, the Chairperson Kabale Motor Vehicle Mechanics Association, says relocating their operations to Mwanjari cemetery will kill their business, saying the area isn’t strategic for their customers.

Bachu says that the sanitation and hygiene in Mwanjari cemetery is wanting. He also says that Mwanjari cemetery is very small to accommodate the huge number of mechanics.

Arthur Arineitwe, a mechanic accuses Kabale Municipal authorities for failure to explain to them if the Cemetery land has a title in order not to risk their businesses.

Arineitwe also says that they are not ready to relocate to Mwanjari cemetery since the Municipal authorities have failed to explain to them the terms and conditions of the relocation.

He says thet lockups in Mwanjari cemetery where authorities are forcing them to occupy are not approved in the Municipality development plan.

Puchu Rajput, another mechanic accuses the Municipal authorities for ordering them to shift from their private lockups to rented ones in Mwanjari cemetery.

According to Rajput, he secured a 40 years lease in February 1995 for his lockup, adding that he will not vacate until it expires.

Rajput also accuses authorities for issuing the relocation notice without consulting them to consider their views.

However, Emmanuel Sentaro Byamugisha, the Kabale Mayor there is no need for mechanics to worry since the municipality is the planning authority, adding that their views will be heard before relocation.

Byamugisha says the mechanics will have to change their business if they want to stay or else move to Mwanjari if they want to stick to mechanic.

