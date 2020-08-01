Kabale hospital suspends admission after patient tests positive for Covid-19

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale regional referral hospital has suspended the admission of patients after the facility registered a COVID-19 positive case.

The 56-year-old Imam, a resident of Nyakijumba in the southern division, Kabale municipality was admitted at the hospital on Sunday. He had traveled by bus from Kampala to his home in Nyakijumba. While at home he developed flu, cough and fever.

On Sunday his condition worsened and was rushed to Kabale regional referral hospital, where he was admitted in the general ward. Health workers became suspicious and collected samples from him.

On Thursday his results tested positive and he was immediately relocated to the isolation unit.

Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale District Health Officer says that admission of new patients has been halted until further notice.

Besigensi says that the more than 40 patients who were in the ward, their attendants and health workers have been put under quarantine. He adds that six family members who directly got in contact with the victim have also been put under quarantine.

Patrick Besigye Keihwa, Kabale LCV Chairperson, says that patients are advised to seek medical services from lower health facilities like Kamukira and Maziba health centre IVs.

This is the first Covid-19 Community case to be recorded in the Kigezi region. Currently, 14 Covid-19 patients are admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital.

