Kabale Hospital discharges COVID-19 recovered truck driver

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has discharged a Kenyan truck driver who has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease-COVID-19.

The truck driver was admitted in isolation at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital on April 24, 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. He was on his way to Kenya’s port city of Mombasa from Rwanda when he was intercepted.

However, the trucker was discharged this morning by the Kabale district COVID-19 task force saying he had fully recovered. Darius Nandinda, the Kabale Resident District Commissioner says that all the samples collected from the trucker this month tested negative for COVID-19.

Nandinda asked the trucker to observe COVID-19 preventive guidelines to avoid fresh infection.

Alfred Besigensi, the acting Kabale District Health Officer says health workers were comforted enough and managed to gain the courage to handle the patient.

Besigensi says that the braveness exhibited by the health workers shows that they are ready to handle more cases should they register any in the region.

The truck driver hailed the Ugandan government for effective care at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. He explained that while returning from Rwanda, he experienced flue but didn’t mind until he was told that he was positive for Covid-19.

The discharge of the truck driver brings to 61, the number of recovered Covid-19 patients in Uganda.

URN