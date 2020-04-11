Kabaka rallies public to implement coronavirus preventive measures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has called upon the public to rally behind Ministry of Health in order to defeat the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on Saturday at his Mengo palace in Kampala, Mutebi said the world can defeat coronavirus that has caused untold suffering if everybody played their part.

“We appreciate the messages from the Ministry of Health on how to prevent the spread of the virus. We call upon all our people to follow the measures given to us by health officials,” Mutebi said.

He explained that even after COVID-19 is defeated, people should continue with the sanitation measures of washing hands regularly both at home and work places, arguing that almost 75 percent of the diseases that kill people in Africa are due to poor sanitation.

The Kabaka said as a kingdom, they commiserate with all those who have tested positive for the virus plus the families of those who have lost loved ones in countries like America and the United Kingdom.

Mutebi further thanked the medical workers who are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic that is causing havoc in the whole world.

He called upon government to support the medical workers and ensure that the health sector is given the priority it deserves.

The Kabaka equally appreciated individuals and companies that have come to the rescue of the people adversely affected by the measures instituted by the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“We are encouraged by this gesture because it shows our concern for each other. This is the time for working together and helping each other,” said Kabaka, who himself this week donated Shillings 100million towards the same cause.

On the reported increase in prices of essential commodities, the Kabaka implored the traders to go slow because many people have been hugely affected financially that they will not be able to pay for such commodities.

******

URN