Kabaka Mutebi calls for unity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has called for unity among his subjects.

Kabaka made the remarks on Thursday during his 68th birthday celebrations at his palace in Mengo. The event was attended by a section of members of the royal family, religious leaders, kingdom officials, politicians, businessmen, and others.

“Togetherness is the foundation of our victory and I appeal to you to carry on with this spirit. This is evident in the fight against HIV/AIDs by encouraging our people to remain safe, test, and seek medical care,” said Kabaka Mutebi in part.

He appreciated leaders within the Buganda Kingdom for their service and selflessness in guiding his subjects to implement what the monarchy stands for.

“We appreciate our people for the love, obedience, togetherness, and listening to our voice every day in order to remain steadfast and focused…this is done by remaining focused or not relenting in any way,” the Kabaka added.

The Kabaka also thanked God for life and achievements made in the previous years and commended religious leaders for organizing prayers ahead of his birthday celebration.

The birthday celebration comes ahead of the Kingdom’s scheduled Kabaka’s Birthday run scheduled to take place on Sunday and to be flagged off by Kabaka Mutebi II.

The run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen the efforts to fight HIV/ AIDS epidemic in Uganda, under the theme: “The fight to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030.”

While speaking at the Kabaka Birthday Prayers, the Ssabassajja Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II thanks God for the life and strength that He has given him in the past year. He also thanks all religious leaders are praying for him in the celebration

Proceeds from the run will be channeled to supporting initiatives to end HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), indicates that by 2021, 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV. The report also indicates that although 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV, there was a reduction in new HIV infections reflecting a 54 percent drop since the peak in 1996.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga said that the celebration of Kabaka’s Birthday provides an opportunity to ponder on different achievements made in the past years.

Mayiga said that Kabaka’s birthday is significant because isn’t about counting the number of years he had lived but an opportunity to look at how Kabaka’s life impacts the culture, heritage, and history of the Kingdom.

“During the reign of Kabaka Mutebi II, we have witnessed the revolution undertaken by the youth because they participate very closely in the affairs of the Kingdom. We have also witnessed the science and technological revolution which if used properly, can enhance the development of the kingdom and the country. But the most profound occurrence during the reign of Kabaka Mutebi II is the restoration of the Kingdom of Buganda and for which he was in the midst 30 years ago,” said Mayiga.

He also noted that the health campaigns that the Kabaka has initiated have significantly contributed to the well-being of the people which is necessary or a pre-condition for any development to take place.

