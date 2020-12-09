Kabaka Mutebi builds houses for two needy families in Mpigi

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two vulnerable families in Mpigi district are to receive houses valued at Shillings 20 million each thanks to Habitat for Humanity Uganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and Buganda Kingdom.

The beneficiaries are Margret Nakiganda and Josephine Nabwegamo residents of Kiryambidde village in Buwama town council and Luwala village respectively. Construction of the two houses commenced on Tuesday with the laying of foundation stones by the Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

The houses will comprise four bedrooms, VIP pit latrine and rainwater harvesting systems. Margret Nakiganda couldn’t hide her excitement, saying she had failed to construct a decent house for the eleven children under her care.

Asked how she survives with the family, which includes her own children and grandchildren, Nakiganda said that she finds a huge challenge to sustain them through subsistence farming on her small piece of land.

Fred Kakinda, a resident of Kiryambidde village commended Mayiga for visiting the family and Buganda kingdom for its intervention to help Nakiganda because the house she occupies with her family is on the verge of collapse.

Diana Mpande, who represented Habitat for Humanity Uganda during the groundbreaking ceremony, said the beneficiaries were selected by their communities with the help of kingdom representatives. She said the campaign to build houses for the vulnerable communities basically relies on the assistance provided by well-wishers both in cash and kind.

Mayiga urged vulnerable people in Buganda to work hard and fight poverty in order to get decent houses, saying poor living conditions are the biggest cause of diseases.

Some of the partners involved in the campaign are Buganda land board, Namulondo investments, Crestanks Uganda ltd and Rainbow international school. Mpande says that since the organization started two years ago, it has managed to construct six houses for vulnerable families around Buganda Kingdom, adding that their target is to construct twenty houses each year.

URN