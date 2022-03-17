Kabaka gives motorcycles to sub-county chiefs to mobilize kingdom activities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has given motorcycles to a section of sub-country (Ggombolola) chiefs to facilitate their work.

Buganda Kingdom has 174 sub-county chiefs and 174 deputies. At the event held on Wednesday at Bulange Mengo, Kabaka Mutebi presented 20 motorcycles to the first 20 beneficiaries.

Prof. Twaha Kaawaase, the First Deputy Katikkiro of Buganda noted that the Kingdom would not provide all the sub-county chiefs with motorcycles at once and that the remaining beneficiaries are to be budgeted for in the coming Kingdom budget.

“We can’t provide all 348 sub-county chiefs motorcycles at once. But the Finance Minister promised that those who have not received, they are provided for in the coming financial year budget,” he said.

Kaawaase explained that the sub-county chiefs have been provided motorcycles to aid their leadership roles at the grassroots by reaching the Kingdom subjects and following up kingdom programs.

He urged the sub-county chiefs to use the motorcycles with transparency and also protect the kingdom’s land in different sub-counties. Kaawaase further advised the beneficiaries to also make use of the different kingdom land by putting up projects to help subjects.

Robert Sseninde Kiwanuka, the sub-county chief for Mutuba II Kirinngete, in Mawokota county said that the gesture from the kingdom is historical and that this will help take their leadership to the subjects.

This is not the first group of kingdom leaders to receive transport facilitation in the past few months. In December 2021, Kabaka gave cars-Toyota Harriers to each of the 18 Saza chiefs.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga then said that some counties are very big with inaccessible roads and that the cars were to help the Masaza (County) chiefs maneuver and improve their efficiency as they mobilize for Kingdom activities.

The cars were also procured by the Kingdom Treasury after being budgeted for in the 2021/2022 financial year budget. However, they are to be fueled and serviced by the County Chiefs.

Buganda Kingdom raises funds from different sources including busuulu, envujjo, kanzu, debt repayment from the Central Government, student school fees, development partners, sports activities, Buganda Kingdom certificates, communication stations, tourism and others. The money is in turn used to finance different activities of the Kingdom.

