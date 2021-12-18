Kabaka gives cars to Buganda county chiefs

Mengo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka has given a car to each of his Saza chiefs.

There are 18 Masaza (counties) in the kingdom of Buganda and so 18 cars have been procured for the 18 county chiefs as a means of easing their movement through their areas of their jurisdiction.

The cars, all Toyota – Harriers, were handed over to the county chiefs by Kabaka Mutebi II at Bulange Mengo as he closed the working year for the kingdom activities, sending off kingdom workers for the Christmas holiday.

According to Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, some counties are very big, with inaccessible roads which these cars can maneuver. He says the cars will help to improve the efficiency of the Saza chiefs as they mobilize for kingdom activities.

The cars were procured by the kingdom from the kingdom treasury as they were budgeted for in the Kingdom’s budget for 2021 to 2022. These cars are to be fueled and serviced by the chiefs to whom they have been given.

The kingdom collects the funds from envujjo, busuulu, kanzu, debt payment from the Central government, student fees payments, development partners, sports activities, Buganda certificates and kingdom portraits, communication stations, tourism and cooperatives, among others.

In turn, the collected funds finance different key kingdom activities stated in the budget and procurement of these cars was just one of them.

Nakibirige Agnes Ssempa Kaggo the county chief for Kyaddondo which covers the whole of Kampala and part of districts says she is thankful to the Kingdom leadership for giving them these cars despite that fact that the kingdom doesn’t collect taxes. She is grateful that the kingdom has been able to use its limited funds to procure these cars.

Ronald Mulondo Kangaawo, the county chief for Bulemeezi that covers Luweero and Nakaseke districts says the transportation of the chiefs has been problematic. To him these cars are going to ease the movement of the chiefs so that they can easily reach all areas under their dominion.

Gabriel Kabonge Kayima the county chief of Mawokota that is Mpigi district is one of those the Kabaka physically handed over the car to. He says the cars most of chiefs started with in running kingdom activities have broken down due to the long journeys and poor roads. He says these new cars offer a relief to the chiefs.

These are the second group of Buganda kingdom leaders to receive cars for their activities after the kingdom Ministers also received cars in 2020.