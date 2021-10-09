Kabaka calls upon leaders to uphold justice, respect human rights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has called for equitable distribution of resources for Uganda to move forward.

The Kabaka was presiding over the kingdom’s day of community service, also known as Bulungibwansi at his Mengo palace on the eve of Uganda’s 59th Independence anniversary. He said that at 59 years of independence, the leaders in Uganda should learn from history and uphold justice and exercise equity distribution of national resources to solve problems such as unemployment instead of indulging in corruption.

The Kabaka has also called for respect of human rights as a way of encouraging and enabling people to work and love their country.

The Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga called on the people to embrace community service in their homes. This involves making their homes clean, having enough food and protecting the environment from destruction.

Katikkiro Mayiga decried the pollution of Kabaka’s lake by people who channel their waste and sewage into it. He has thus implored KCCA to deal with the issue appropriately to save the Kabaka’s lake from going extinct.

This comes at a time when Buganda is restrategizing its demand for federal system of government. Buganda is bent on teaching people at all levels of society within Uganda to understand federalism and demand for it in a constitutional review.

Federalism is a system of government in which regional governments have semi-autonomy to distribute resources, power to levy local taxes and work on local issues such as road construction and maintenance without relying on the central government.

