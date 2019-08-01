Kabaka calls for boost to restoration of cooperatives

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has asked the government to re-engage communities in the quest to restore cooperatives. He said that the cooperative movement was the engine for Uganda’s development in the past and that it needed to be revived to help subjects overcome poverty.

The Kabaka recalled that the inception of cooperatives in Singo and Masaka (Buddu County) in 1913, propelled coffee and cotton farmers into prosperity when they started keeping their earnings in form of Savings in the different cooperative societies.

He also asked all his subjects to re-engage in plantation agriculture including the growing of coffee and cotton so as to earn and later revive cooperatives. The Kabaka was speaking at his 26th coronation anniversary held at Nkumba University playground in Katabi town council, this afternoon.

Kabaka Mutebi added that for cooperatives to thrive, members of the different associations need to come together for a common good instead of waiting for the government to invest on their behalf.

The Kingdom Prime Minister also reechoed that the Kingdom subjects should ensure they work hard enough through the Kingdom initiatives on Agriculture, health and safety, in line with Buganda’s strategic objectives.

Kabaka’s special guest, His Eminence Muhamad Saad Abubaker, the Sultan of Sakoma asked all leaders to always work for and on behalf of the people like all cultural leaders.

The coronation anniversary is a celebration in memory of the day Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, the 36th ruler of Buganda Kingdom was crowned King. The events took place at Naggalabi, Buddo in Busiro county in 1993. Mutebi was crowned after 27-years of the abolition of monarchs in Uganda by then President Milton Obote.

President Yoweri Museveni, in his remarks read by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, thanked Kabaka Mutebi for leading several Development Initiatives within the Kingdom. He also supported the Kabaka Coronation Fund with 50 million Shillings.

URN