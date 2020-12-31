Justine Juuko detained at Kitalya prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Civil Division of High Court has confirmed that Justine Juuko is on remand at Kitalya prison.

Juuko also known as “The Ugandan destroyer,” was arrested on December 12th from Kyazanga and reportedly charged by the Unit Disciplinary Committee-UDC of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

On Monday during the hearing of an application demanding Juuko’s whereabouts and unconditional release, it was discovered that Juuko was charged with treachery and being in illegal possession of firearms. The document shows that Juuko is now waiting to be tried by the General Court Martial but avails no evidence of where he was remanded to.

The military prosecutors allege that Juuko was found training and mobilising youth groups from Kyengera, Kamengo, Lukaya, Masaka, Kyabakuza and Lyantonde on how to use martial arts, small arms like pistols and Sub Machine Guns and catapults against Ugandans after January 14, 2021, presidential election.

It is also alleged that Juuko was found with a numberless Star Pistol with seven rounds of ammunition which he was using to train the said groups of youth yet the said pistol is ordinarily a monopoly of the Defense Forces.

On Thursday, the Civil Division Court State Attorney Twinomugisha Mugisha told the court that Juuko was remanded to Kitalya prison for a month.

But Muhammad Gooloba, the defence lawyer said that even after the state alleged Juuko is remanded at Kitalya prison, his family have to see him physically.

Justice Musa Sekaana adjourned the matter to January 8, 2020, when Juuko will be presented to the court.

Gladys Nassolo, a sister of Juuko says they have taken one month without seeing their relative. They want to know in what condition Justine Juuko is right now.

*****

URN