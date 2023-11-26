Justice leaders gather to enhance service delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Tuesday, the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, chaired the Criminal Justice Stakeholder meeting at the Judiciary Headquarters, Kampala.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the progress of the Daily Hearings initiative and how it is taking shape at the Division, hear from the various stakeholders regarding the success and challenges of the initiative and chat about a way forward.

The Principal Judge noted that over time, the Judiciary has been coming up with various innovations to administer timely justice to all court users and in this regard, Daily Hearings of criminal cases are one of those innovations to counter the challenges posed by over-reliance on sessions in the hearing and disposal of criminal cases at High Court level.

He added that the general objective of daily hearings of criminal cases at the High Court Criminal Division was to promote efficiency and effectiveness of case disposal to reduce the lead times effectively for an efficient criminal justice system.

The Head of the Criminal Division, Justice Michael Elubu, made a presentation on the daily hearing project and gave updates on how it is running.