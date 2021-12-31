Justice Forum moves to amend party constitution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Justice Forum (JEEMA) party has put in place a Constitutional Review Committee to oversee an overhaul of the party’s constitution.

According to Secretary-General Muhammad Katerega, the committee will be headed by Professor Abas Kiyimba of Makerere University. It will comprise of Derrick Namakajo, Haruna Musanje, Ali Zikusooka, and Shakira Nansubuga.

Speaking on Thursday at the party’s headquarters, Musanje said that the committee will review laws in the constitution regarding the appointments of the top leadership of the party which currently gives powers to the party president.

The positions include the party Secretary-General, the Deputy Secretary-General, Spokesperson, Treasurer, and the Vice President of the party.

Musanje who also doubles as the JEEMA youth chairperson noted that some of their party members want the positions to be elective. He adds that the committee will also look at changing the party’s logo that was previously a beam scale of justice to a weighing scale.

The JEEMA spokesperson Abdunoor Kyamundu says that members of the party will be consulted during the review process.

The party leaders have also asked the government to come out with a clear plan about how to address the increasing cases of Covid-19, adding that there is also a need to reopen the economy fully.

The leadership wants the government to intensify campaigns on the observance of Standard Operating Procedures and vaccination, and equally roll out the booster programs to the vulnerable and frontline workers.

The President is expected to address the nation on Friday.

****

URN