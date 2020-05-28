Justice Byaruhanga’s bodyguard arrested over traffic officer’s death

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police Constable Alex Oduku who was guarding Mbale High Court Judge Jesse Rugyema Byaruhanga has been arrested. The arrest is in relation to an accident in which a traffic officer Innocent Ayesigye lost his life on Sunday in Seeta along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

Constable Oduku was captured by Closed Circuit Television CCTV security cameras entering a Rav4 registration number UAS 597U. The same vehicle left the scene at the time Ayesigye was fighting for his life moments after the accident. He was rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical attention and later transferred to Rubaga Hospital where he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango shared the Rav4 picture urging the public to help identify the suspects but also urged the owners to report themselves to the nearby police.

It subsequently emerged that a Judge; Jesse Byaruhanga was behind the wheels of the said vehicle. Although police sources insist that Justice Byaruhanga was driving the vehicle, he remains at large while his bodyguard and his official driver identified as Aminsi Zimba have been detained.

“It is alleged that one Byaruhanga Jesse Rugyema, a Mbale High court judge was the one driving the motor vehicle on the day our traffic officer was knocked. One officer and his driver have also been arrested to help with investigations. The judge has not yet recorded his statement on the matter,” a police source said.

The judge appeared at police headquarters on Wednesday afternoon where a meeting on how to resolve matters surrounding Ayesigye’s death were held. Records obtained by police from Uganda Revenue Authority show that the vehicle UAS 597U is registered in the name of one Charity Kamugisha.

Zimba, 32, is a driver with the Judiciary and a resident of Salaama, in the outskirts of Kampala while Constable Oduku, who is attached to the Very Important Persons Protection Unit -VIPPU is a resident of Mukono.

*****

URN