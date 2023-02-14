Justice Batema decries familiarity from litigants

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Iganga High Court Resident Judge, David Batema has decried the high levels of familiarity by the litigants who endlessly storm his residence seeking redress on court matters in disregard of the lawful procedures.

Speaking during the launch of the Iganga High Court Circuit on Monday, Justice Batema noted that being a native of Naibiri village in Namugalwe sub county in the district, most litigants prefer approaching him directly at his private residence with the hope of compromising justice in their favor rather than enduring the court procedure.

The Iganga high court circuit handles cases from Iganga, Mayuge, Luuka, Kaliro, Bugweri, Bugiri, Namayingo, and Namutumba districts. According to Justice Batema, several litigants in the area have taken it upon themselves to decide on how court matters are run by forcefully storming his residence for redress, which jeopardizes the set case management systems.

Justice Batema says that he is contemplating different measures of perfecting balance to professionally execute his roles without exhibiting any biases in the dispensation of justice irrespective of being renowned by locals in the area.

He says that the decision by the litigants to invade his privacy without seeking prior appointments disorganizes his personal schedule, which has prompted him to hire private security guards to regulate the number of people accessing his home.

Speaking at the same event, the Principal Judge, Flavian Zeija, said that the judiciary has committed to the construction of a new administration block at the Iganga high court so as to provide more space to litigants and judicial officials.

He also revealed plans by the Judiciary to establish another high court circuit in the Busoga sub-region to lessen the current case backlog on the Iganga circuit, which currently operates in eight districts.

URN