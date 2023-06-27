Justice Arach Amoko to be buried at clan home in Nebbi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has ordered that the Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District.

“The late Justice Stella Arach Amoko is entitled to her culture even in death; and she is entitled to be buried according to the culture and customs of the Jonam people in the Ragem chiefdom in Nebbi District; Since the children of the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko have their home in Nebbi where together with her they used to call home it is prudent that she be buried near/at the said home,” court ruled.

The court on Tuesday presided over by Justice Keturah Katunguka also ordered that the government in consultation with the children of Justice Arach and her husband Ambassador James Amoko immediately commence the burial arrangements of the deceased.

“The 1st respondent/Amoko and his family members shall freely attend the funeral of the late Hon. Justice Mary Stella Arach-Amoko who shall be buried at Jukiya Hill Ward, Juba. Village Nebbi District; without any disturbance”, ordered Katunguka.

The ruling stems from the application, in which the children and the deceased’s siblings sought an order restraining the Government and Ambassador Idule Amoko from receiving, transporting, and burying, Stella Arach Amoko in Adjumani District.

