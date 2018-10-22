Jumia Uganda gets new CEO

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Online shop, Jumia Uganda has announced Ron Kawamara as new chief executive officer. Ron has previously served as the regional managing director of Jumia Food, East Africa, and brings his wealth of experience in the African e-commerce industry, officials announced at a press conference at the end of last week.

Kawamara said that Jumia has been part of his life for close to five years and promised to manage the company on the basis of its incredible customer base, great technology and its workforce.

“Our online shop is responding to the needs of all Ugandans,” he said. Massimiliano Spalazzi, Jumia’s co-CEO said that Kawamara was chosen after a thorough and thoughtful search process and that they were thrilled to have him take on the CEO role. In addition, Kawamara brings a stellar leadership reputation, a wealth of consumer experience, and a lifelong passion for e-commerce to Jumia – all of which are critical ingredients in the continued evolution of our company, Spalazzi said.

Meanwhile, at the same presser, officials announced the launch of the black Friday campaign – a massive discounted sales event that would run from November 7 –Dec.7. Kawamara said that discounts would be offered on 5000 products and that the campaign is expected to inject Shs17.5bn in Uganda’s economy.