Judiciary tasks inspectorate of courts to investigate chief magistrate’s bar brawl

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu has tasked the Inspectorate of Courts to investigate the circumstances under which Kapchorwa Chief Magistrate, Teko Lokeris was arrested following a bar brawl.

Police brutally arrested Teko on Saturday night in Moroto town on allegations of drawing a pistol in an attempt to shoot a man following a misunderstanding while drinking at Mt Moroto Hotel. He was locked up at Moroto central police station until Monday when he was released on police bond.

The Moroto District Police Commander, Kaunda Nyesigire told URN that despite releasing Teko on bond, they will continue investigating the matter. Shortly after his release, Teko dismissed as malicious allegations that he attempted to shoot someone.

He claimed that it is not the first that he is being attacked by the same person who happens to be his relative on grounds that he together with his other brothers are the masterminds of the continued stay of their father, Peter Lokeris, the Chekwii County legislator in Parliament.

He however confirmed holding a licensed pistol but vehemently denied drawing it at anyone. In a statement jointly signed by Public Relations Officer Jameson Karemani, and the Senior Communications Officer Sheila Wamboga, the judiciary says it has commenced investigations into the matter.

“As an independent, competent and accountable arm of government that is mandated to administer justice to all, we are closely following up the matter with Moroto Police so that thorough investigations are carried out into the alleged September 11 incident at Mount Moroto Hotel”, reads the statement in part.

It adds that, “the Judiciary does not condone misconduct by its staff and as such, the alleged incident is being inquired into by the Inspectorate of Courts”. The Inspectorate of Courts is an internal organ of the Judiciary mandated to investigate and examine complaints against Judiciary staff in order to enforce the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics.

Judiciary Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu has directed the Inspectorate to expedite investigations into the matter that will inform their next course of action.

*****

URN