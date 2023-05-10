Judiciary launches Moroto High Court circuit

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judiciary has launched a High Court Circuit in Moroto district with the aim of reducing case backlogs and cutting transport costs to Soroti High Court. The Moroto High Court Circuit is intended to serve the nine districts in the Karamoja sub-region and provide easier access to justice for the local communities.

The Principal Judge, Justice Flavian Zeija, presided over the official launch and stated that daily hearings of cases will be conducted to reduce the backlog and ensure timely justice. Plans are also underway to establish a regional court, although this will depend on the region that provides land for premises to cut the costs of moving to Kampala for appeals.

Justice Zeija warned the resident judge against corruption and emphasized good customer care to make people feel comfortable while at the court premises.

However, Justice Jane Abado, the Director of Public Prosecutions, noted that Karamoja needs more high courts to be able to cover the whole region and bring services closer to the people.

She also stated that there is a need to sensitize the communities in Karamoja to understand the meaning of justice because the perception is different from what other regions know.

Joseph Lobot, the LC5 chairperson of Amudat district, highlighted the increasing cases of early marriages caused by the lack of court services in his district.

He urged the government to establish the Chief Magistrates Court in Amudat district to fight criminality.

Remigio Achia, the chairperson of the Karamoja parliamentary group, noted that the shortage of courts has increased criminality in the region and contributed to lawlessness.

He believes that the establishment of the high court circuit is a milestone in reducing criminality and curbing the traditional methods of dealing with criminal cases.

Peter Lokeris, the state minister for Minerals, asked the local community to embrace the high court circuit and make the best use of it to get justice.

Currently, the Karamoja sub-region has three Grade One magistrate courts in the districts of Nakapiripirit, Kotido, and Moroto that are hosting the High court circuit.

URN