Judiciary deploys newly appointed registrars

The Judiciary has deployed six newly appointed deputy registrars and transferred 14 other judicial officers to various parts of the country.

The transfers announced on Sunday include two deputy registrars, three assistant registrars, and nine Chief Magistrates. The changes have also seen four Chief Magistrates assigned additional roles of caretaking other magisterial areas.

According to a statement signed by Sarah Langa, the Chief Registrar, Fort Portal Chief Magistrate Kule Moses Lubagula will now care take of Kyenjojo magisterial area while Samuel Twakyire, the Mbarara Chief Magistrate will take charge of Isingiro as well.

Moses Baligeya Mufumbiro of Kiboga will now be caretaking Hoima whereas Kaggwa John Francis of Mubende will be overseeing the Mityana magisterial area.

Langa said the changes and assignments are part of the routine transfers in the judiciary intended to boost service delivery in the courts as well as address the staffing gaps in the magisterial areas.

Six newly appointed deputy registrars have also been deployed they include; Ayo Miriam E. Okello, Ereemye Jumire James, Mponye Kolya Sarah, Agwero Catherine and Borore Julius Kyaka.

The transfers include deputy registrar Mary Babirye who will be moving from the Mediation Registry to the Supreme Court while Assistant Registrar, Dr. Lubowa Daniel, has been transferred from Arua High Court circuit to the Mediation Registry.

Other redeployments indicate that Chief Magistrates; Dr. Singiza Douglas Karekona will be heading to Buganda Road while Elizabeth Akullo Ogwal will be taking over Nakawa magisterial area.

The Chief Registrar said the deployments will take immediate effect, while the transfers will take effect on January 1, 2022.

