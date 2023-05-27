Judicial service commission asked to expedite hearing of complaints

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission has been asked to expedite the hearing of disciplinary complaints against judges and magistrates to ensure that justice is dispensed timely.

The President of the Uganda Judicial Officer’s Association (UJOA), Tadeo Asiimwe suggests that those facing disciplinary cases know their fate on time other than waiting for months or years.

Some lawyers and members of the Judicial Service Officer’s Association have over the years accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of inconsistent application of legal due process.

The Commission has of recently been accused of failure to expeditiously handle some of the so-called controversial petitions against bigwigs in the judiciary.

Asiimwe was officiating at the annual UJOA conference attended physically by members of the executives in Kampala and virtually by more than 500.

He appealed to the judicial officers to desist from unprofessional conduct or else face the Disciplinary Committee of the Judicial Services Commission.

Assimwe observed said that it was unfortunate some of the members of his association have had to be dismissed from the judiciary arising from complaints filed to the Judicial Service Commission.

He revealed that recently, two of their colleagues whose names he didn’t mention were dismissed from the service.

URN last week heard from sources that the Judicial Service Commission had dismissed Rakai Court Grade One Magistrate Latif Abubaker Nakibinge for allegedly withdrawing more than 7 million shillings from the Court Operation Fund Account and failing to remit it to the owners who were the clients of Kamugunda and Company Advocates in a case brought before him.

Another officer Moses Kule Lubangula the Kamwenge Chief Magistrate was also severely reprimanded.

The Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu who was represented by the Registrar in charge of the Inspectorate of Courts, Amos Kwizera applauded the leadership of UJOA for the work they are doing. She however said there are stills issues of late coming, absenteeism, and corruption among others.

Kwizera said such behaviors result into delayed justice for those seeking for it. He urged members of UJOA to adhere to the principles of the judiciary which include transparency, equality, and integrity.

Kwizera advised the Judicial Officers to always seek guidance and advice from their seniors if they have any problem regarding the execution of their work and also to embrace dialogue instead of confrontation.

Uganda Judicial Officers Association-UJOA is an umbrella body that brings together Judges , Registrars and Magistrates which was started in 1970 with its main objective being to lobby and advocate for the welfare of judicial officers and conditions of service as well as to maintain and defend the independence of the Judiciary enshrined in the constitution.

