Judicial Service Commission appoints nine judicial officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission has appointed nine judicial officers in acting capacity to serve in different positions.

Among those appointed are five acting deputy registrars. They are Dorothy Ssempala Lwanga who has been an Assistant Registrar in the Judiciary, Zulaika Nanteza, Elizabeth Akullo Ogwal, Samuel Twakyire, and Susanne Anyara Okeny who have all been Chief Magistrates in different courts.

The Judicial Service Commission has recruited 5 Registrars and 4 Assistant Registrars pic.twitter.com/xbnJwqD585 — Judicial Service Commission Uganda (@JSCUganda) April 19, 2022

Others are; Juliet Nakitende, Samuel Moses Kagoda Ntende, Esther Lydia Nakadama Mubiru who have all been Chief Magistrates and have now been appointed as acting Assistant Registrars together with Rashida Butanula who has been a Senior State Attorney.

According to the Chairperson of the Commission Justice Benjamin Kabiito, the recruitment is in line with the presidential directive to the Cabinet 2021-2026 for more judicial officers to be appointed so as to improve access to justice for the people and create a conducive work environment for investors.

The Statement by the JSC indicates that the acting period will be for one year and during that time, the officers will be appraised on a set of Key Performance Indicators for the said positions to be set by the Judiciary. The Commission will then evaluate their performance before they can be confirmed into the judiciary service on permanent and pensionable terms.

The appointments were a result of the commission meeting held on April 13, 2022, at its headquarters in Kampala, and arise from the ongoing recruitment exercise of judicial officers at various levels.

According to the spokesperson of the JSC Maria Thereza Nabulya, the appointments will start with immediate effect as one of the ways to ease staffing gaps within the judiciary.

Article 148 of the Constitution gives JSC the responsibility to confirm appointments and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding or acting in judicial offices and remove them from the judiciary.

*****

URN