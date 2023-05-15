Judicial service commission appoints 42 judicial officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission has appointed at least 42 judicial officers to serve in different capacities such as Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, and Chief Magistrates.

In a press statement by the Judicial Service Commission, they say at their 59th sitting they had been able to appoint 14 Deputy Registrars, eight Assistant Registrars, and 20 Chief Magistrates in acting capacity for a period of 1 (One) year.

“In the same sitting, the Commission also appointed 22 Court Clerks and 33 Office attendants”, reads the statement.

This is the first time that the Judicial Service Commission has appointed Court Clerks and office attendants to serve in the Judiciary. These categories of staff were previously being recruited by the Public Service Commission.

According to the statement, the appointments are in line with the mandate of the Judicial Service Commission enshrined in the Constitution.

“The appointment of these Judicial Officers and support staff will go a long way in improving access to justice and to reduce case backlog in courts across the country” reads the statement.

Those appointed Deputy Registrars are Agnes Alum, Samuel Olumo, Francis Matenga Dawa, Faisal Umar Mulalira, Jane Mugala, Sarah Tusiime Bashaija Barungi, Loe Karungi, Patricia Amoko Muhumuza, Emmy Geoffrey Sayekwo, Robert Mukanza, Didas Muhumuza Didas, Jessica Chemeri, George Obong Josephine Kayondo Kabasinguzi Josephine.

Assistant Registrars include Oliver Nantamu, Hellen Edimu, Jude Okumu Muwone, Emmanuel Bamwiite, Dorothy Kyampaire, Nassif Umar Mubiru, Christa Namutebi, Maureen Eunice Ijang.

The newly appointed Chief Magistrates are Hood Matovu, Agnes Shelagh Nantaawo, Joan Acaa Ketty, Lydia Kambedha, George Kunihira, Paul Matyama, Moses Mushebebe Nabende, and Sikhoya Naume.

Others are Christine Nantege Christine, Nazifah Namayanja, Vueni Raphael, Winifred Naigaga Kyobiika, Jackline Kagoya, Marion Ninsiima, Alleluya Glory, Cyrus Ssennoga Mawano, Esther Nyadoi, Eunice Akullu, Abrahams Achok Moding, and Innocent David Omara.

The majority of the appointees are already judicial officers in different positions in the Judiciary and have been elevated. Others appointed come from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Inspectorate of Government, Law Development Centre, and Private Practice among other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the government.

