Judicial service commission advertises chief justice position

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission- JSC has advertised the position of Chief Justice.

Justice Bart Katureebe is set to retire on June 20th 2020 having reached the mandatory retirement age of 70 years. The Chief Justice is the head of Judiciary and is responsible for the administration and supervision of all courts in Uganda.

According to an external advert, applicants must be Ugandans, possessing a Bachelor of Laws degree from a recognized University or Institution and a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre or from any other recognized institution within East African region.

The applicants must also have served as a Justice of Supreme Court of Uganda or a court having similar Jurisdiction or has practiced as an advocate for a period, not less than 20 years before a court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in as far as the constitution guidelines are concerned.

It also notes that the applicants for the post should attach at least four samples of judgements both civil and criminal that they have written or any legal publication or writing.

The JSC Spokesperson Maria Thereza Naburya says that the successful applicants will be shortlisted and later interviewed after which the commission will do background checks and then forward the names to the President to choose.

In the past, President Museveni has appointed the most senior Supreme Court judge as Chief Justice like he did when Katureebe replaced Justice Benjamin Odoki.

In this case, Dr Esther Mayambala Kisakye could replace Katureebe. Dr Kisaakye has been Supreme Court Judge since her appointment on November 23rd, 2009 which makes her the most senior in that court. The 59-year-old has previously also served as the Chairperson of the East African Judicial Committee.

Others include Justice Stella Arach Amoko who had previously applied for the job of Deputy Chief Justice but President Museveni instead appointed Justice Owiny Dollo.

Other reports are that Supreme Court Judge Justice Paul Mugamba declared the age limit act null and void, is most likely to succeed Katureebe.

Justice Mugamba was appointed Supreme Court Judge in September 2017 and prior to that, he served as a Justice of the Court of Appeal and the Anti-Corruption Court.

13 judicial officers are also set to quit the Judiciary this year after clocking their respective mandatory retirement age.

They include Justice Eldad Mwangusya, who retired on January 3, but was given a three-month extension to clear pending work.

Others set to retire are Justice Lillian Christine Mwandha, Deborah Wanume and Baker Muhindo Rwatooro and among others.

