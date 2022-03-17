Jota and Firmino strike as Liverpool narrow the gap with victory at Arsenal

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool closed the gap on Manchester City to just a point at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

After an even first half, Diogo Jota hammered the Reds into a 54th minute lead when he drilled in from a tight angle following a sublime Thiago Alcantara pass.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to double the advantage nine minutes later, steering in from a Andy Robertson cross with aplomb.

The result was Liverpool’s ninth successive win in the division and means there is now just a solitary point between themselves and City at the summit with the same number of games played.

