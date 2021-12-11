Jorginho’s double penalties seal Chelsea victory

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jorginho scored two penalties, the second deep into stoppage time, as Chelsea came from behind to earn a dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United.

Raphinha fired Leeds ahead at Stamford Bridge from the penalty spot on 28 minutes at Stamford Bridge, after Daniel James had been brought down by Marcos Alonso.

The Chelsea defender atoned for his foul with a brilliant cross for Mason Mount to level three minutes before the break.

Jorginho put Chelsea ahead from the spot on 58 minutes after Raphinha had fouled Antonio Rudiger.

With seven minutes left, 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt levelled for Leeds when he converted Tyler Roberts’ cross 81 seconds after coming on.

In the fourth minute of added time, Jorginho made no mistake again from 12 yards after Rudiger had been fouled by Mateusz Klich.

Chelsea stay third on 36 points, two behind leaders Manchester City. Leeds are 15th on 16 points.