Jordan summons Swedish ambassador over Quran burning in Stockholm

The Independent June 30, 2023

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom speaks at a press conference in Stockholm. Sweden faces many questions

Amman, Jordan | Xinhua |  Jordan’s foreign ministry on Thursday summoned the Swedish ambassador in Amman in protest of the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book Quran in Stockholm.

The ministry said in a statement that it was a racist act of dangerous hate and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults religions.

Such acts cannot be justified in the context of freedom of expression, as they represent a crime and a provocation to the feelings of more than 2 billion Muslims across the world, it added.

In Sweden’s capital Stockholm on Wednesday, a person said to be an Iraqi national burned a copy of Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm. The move was authorized by a Swedish court. ■

