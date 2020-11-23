Joint on-air radio campaigns excite voters, aspirants in East Acholi

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Live radio campaigns by different contestants on local FM radios have stimulated excitement among voters in the East Acholi region.

The weekly joint on-air debates are being hosted and moderated by radio presenters on Mighty Fire FM; Tembo FM and Peace FM in Kitgum Municipality.

In June, the Electoral Commission banned campaign rallies and asked all candidates to campaign through various forms of media following the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

Francis Watum, Mighty Fire’s Programs Director says that the live radio debates provide a levelled podium for electorates to hold their leaders accountable, interact and weigh their abilities before casting their votes in 2021 polls.

Denis Ouma, Peace FM’s Talk Show Host says that the debates have helped avoid disunity among the candidates, personal attacks, hate speech and vulgarity.

Jane Atim, a resident of Madi Opei Sub-County in Lamwo District applauded the on-air joint campaigns on radios for fostering unity and team building. She says that it has brought a sense of scrutiny to political discourse by the candidates, where electorates get answers from aspirants.

Leonora Adee a voter in Dure Central village, Latanya Sub County in Pader says these virtual modes of campaigns have helped reduce on voter bribery. He says that in the past, the candidates were always subjected by voters to offer some inducements after holding public campaign rallies. Thomas Akena, another listener based in Kitgum municipality, says the live radio debates have helped inform their choices before the elections as candidates compete and strive to delve on social service delivery during the debates.

Several candidates observed that the digital campaign platform is cost-effective and grants the best avenue to reach out to hundreds of voters who use the radio.

The debates have also not gone without drama for the listeners as many candidates have been grilled by moderators over controversial past scandals, while others have remained silent after failing to articulate their manifestos.

URN