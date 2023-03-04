John Nagenda 1938-2023

Presidency Minister announces death of John Nagenda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Nagenda, the senior presidential advisor on media matters is dead.

The minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda made the announcement through her twitter account this Saturday afternoon.

“I regret to announce the passing on of Senior Presidential Advisor on Media Matters, Mzee John Nagenda, who has passed on at Medipal in Kampala. He was unique, principled and knowledgeable. His services will be dearly missed. BMB” announced Babalanda on her twitter page.

Nagenda was a cricket player and a writer who has been a columnist of long standing in the New Vision.

During the bush war of 1981 -86, he was in exile in the United Kingdom and was a collaborator of the National Resistance Movement/Army led by Yoweri Museveni. It was Nagenda who mooted the idea of taking then Prince Ronal Muwenda Mutebi to the war front in Luwero, to cement the Buganda support for NRA struggle.

In a daring mission, Prince Mutebi who flew with Nagenda from London, through Nairobi to Kigali, was driven to the Uganda Rwanda border from where he travelled by road to Kabale. In Kabale, rebel commander Yoweri Museveni himself received them and took them to Luwero where Prince Mutebi spent two weeks, meeting the fighters and ordinary people.

Working with the late Eriya Kategaya

He was born on 25th April, 1938 in Rwanda where his parents had given as missionaries to spread the gospel.

*****

URN