Joe Biden warns Uganda on 2021 election irregularities

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | The new United States government led by Joe Biden has said it will consider targeting anyone involved in irregularities that they say marred the 2021 Uganda elections.

“Uganda’s January 14 elections were marred by elections irregularities and abuses by the government’s security services against opposition candidates and members of the civil society. We will consider a range of targeted options to hold accountable for what we saw in relation to Uganda elections,” said US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price at a press briefing on Tuesday.

DAILY PRESS BRIEFING VIDEO

The US Department of State spokesman acknowledged the important role Uganda, and President Yoweri Museveni has played in regional stability, especially with AMISOM in Somalia, but said, “We can pursue our interests and values at the same time.”

The Department of State advises the President and leads the nation in foreign policy issues. The State Department negotiates treaties and agreements with foreign entities, and represents the United States at the United Nations.

Spokesperson Ned Price was responding to a question related to the decision by NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, to withdraw his petition from the Supreme Court that he accused of being biased in favour of the incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

According to Uganda Electoral Commission results, Yoweri Museveni won the January 2021 elections by 58.38% (6,042,893 votes), with Robert Kyagulanyi second with 35.08% (3,631,437 votes).