Joe Biden closes in on 270 victory target

❎ Target 270 to win

✅ Biden 253

✅ Trump 214

❎Latest

✳️ GEORGIA – 16 electoral votes

Donald Trump

49.4% – 2,448,538

Joe Biden

49.4% – 2,450,117

Reporting: 99%

✳ PENNSYLVANIA – 20 electoral votes

Donald Trump: 49.4% – 3,289,725

Joe Biden: 49.5% – 3,295,319

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has described Joe Biden as the country’s ‘President-elect’ and says it is ‘clear’ he will win the election.

“This has been a life or death fight for the fate of our democracy, as he says, the soul of our country. We did not win every battle in the House, but we did win the war,” she said. “While we prepare for the new Biden administration, we must also move swiftly for a new coronavirus relief bill. We want the Republicans to come back to the table.”

Joe Biden took the lead in four key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada as counting entered a third day. If he holds onto the lead in all four, he will garner 306 electoral college votes – well ahead of the 270 needed to win the US Presidential election.

Joe Biden’s team fought of several legal challenges by incumbent Donald Trump to stop counting of votes in some of the remaining states.

“I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide,” charged Trump earlier in the day before courts threw out his requests for counting to stop.

