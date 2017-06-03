JOBS: Senior admin officer, UN Regional Service Centre Entebbe

Posting Title: Senior Administrative officer (Temporary Job Opening)

Department/Office: Regional Service Centre at Entebbe

Duty Station: Entebbe

Deadline: 27 June 2017

This position is located in United Nations Regional Service Centre, Entebbe. The Incumbent will serve as head Deputy Chief of the Regional Service Centre Entebbe (RSCE). The Deputy Chief RSCE will report to the Chief of the Regional Service Centre, Entebbe.

The incumbent is to provide support to the Principle Administrative Officer (Chief RSCE) in the administration and running of the RSCE, while also being responsible for project management, quality assurance matters as well as streamlining the processes in the RSCE involving various systems in place. The post manages all budget and performance reporting activities. The post also manages the activities of 5 sub-unites that fall under his direct supervision.

