JOBS: Projects Manager IRC Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Projects Manager will take a leading role in the strategic development of the country programme, ensuring an integrated programme approach that adheres to IRC’s standards and policies. The Projects Manager will take specific responsibility for leading, coordinating, managing and reporting on the design, development and implementation of IRC

Uganda’s projects in accordance with IRC Uganda’s Strategy relevant MoUs with Government of

Uganda and funding partners.

IRC:

IRC is an independent international non-profit organisation in the field of water supply, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) and integrated water resources management (IWRM). With 49 years of experience, IRC runs large-scale programmes in six focus countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America; and projects in more than 25 countries supported by a team of around 70 staff across the world. IRC is headquartered in The Netherlands.

