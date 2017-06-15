JOBS: Officer Language Specialists

JOB OPENINGS

Officer Language Specialists (4):

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is looking for competent, innovative and self-driven persons with proven integrity, problem solving, analytical and interpersonal skills with ability to handle multiple tasks and work in teams. Interested persons with requisite qualifications and passion for excellence are hereby invited to seize the following opportunities;

1) Domestic Taxes Officers (21)

2) Officer Language Specialists (4)

3) Officers Taxpayer Register Expansion Program TREP (4)

4) Customs Officers (20)

TO APPLY Visit URA website: https//ura.go.ug and follow the link “CAREERS EXPERIENTIAL HIRING” to view detailed job description of the roles and responsibilities.

Ura Experiential Hiring and Trep Officers by The Independent Magazine on Scribd