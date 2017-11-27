JOBS: Finance and Operations Manager IRC Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Finance and Operations Manager to be responsible for overseeing financial management for IRC in Uganda.

JOB:

Maintaining reliable records and books of accounts reflecting the true financial state of IRC Uganda at all times. As well as ensuring that funds are utilized in the most efficient manner for growth and goodwill of IRC globally and locally, in line with internationally accepted financial and accounting procedures.

IRC:

IRC is an independent international non-profit organisation in the field of water supply, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) and integrated water resources management (IWRM). With 49 years of experience, IRC runs large-scale programmes in six focus countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America; and projects in more than 25 countries supported by a team of around 70 staff across the world. IRC is headquartered in The Netherlands.

