JOBS: Communications and Advocacy Manager IRC Uganda

Vacancy: Communications and Advocacy Manager IRC Uganda is an organisation working with governments, NGOs and people around the world to find long-term solutions to make access to safe drinking water and sanitation effective for all, forever. IRC works out of its headquarters in The Hague (the Netherlands) and has national offices in Burkina Faso, Ethhiopia, Ghana, Uganda and India.

IRC in Uganda is recruiting a Communications and Advocacy Manager, to be based in Kampala.

SPECIFIC RESPONSIBILITIES

 Lead in promoting stakeholder engagement throughout all projects and the wider programme

 Create learning opportunities that engage the target audiences

 Strengthen IRC WASH staff in their communications and influencing roles

 Manage the delivery of digital, printed and other communications products.

 Lead in developing IRC’s sector advocacy targets and growing ambition to influence beyond the sector

 Support the development and implementation of advocacy, engagement, communications and learning

strategies for IRC Uganda

 Implement IRC Uganda’s sector knowledge management activities

 Manage publication processes to develop communications outputs of all kinds such as publications, audiovisual products, articles, reports, guidelines, manuals, etc.

 Enhance the capacity of staff and stakeholders in communication, advocacy, knowledge management,

communications and influencing

 Manage IRC Uganda’s webpages

 Support documentation and sharing of IRC Uganda’s experiences and successful practices.

 Support IRC Uganda’s monitoring related to engagement and communications particularly in IRC’s districts

of operation

 Manage IRC Uganda’s ability to present and showcase IRC Uganda’s work at exhibitions and events in and

outside Uganda

 Support the Country Director to coordinate activities of other communications staff and consultants

 Support additional WASH tasks/responsibilities as will be identified by the Country Director

TO APPLY

To apply, access the detailed Terms of Reference here (click)

DEADLINE: Deadline: 27 December 2019