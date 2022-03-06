Jobless chemical engineer commits suicide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brian Wetaka, a former student of Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering at Kyambogo University who graduated in 2019, has jumped from the North Hall building at the university and died.

Wetaka was a resident of Ntinda and upon his death, he left a note reading “I have decided to end my life because of stress”, which was found in the area where he committed suicide.

The body was seen by a security guard who was manning the building and alerted police who took the body to Mulago hospital for postmortem.

Godfrey Ssali, a student at Kyambogo University and the Minister for finance said that it was learnt that the former student committed suicide because of unemployment after searching for a job for two years in vain.

In a dramatic end to his life, the frustrated jobless young man decided to kill himself at the school where he attained the education that has not helped him. Ssali said that they are to hold a cabinet meeting at the university with the university administration to discuss the issue of Wetaka’s death.

Some family source told Uganda Radio Network that the deceased had pressure from the parents saying that they had invested a lot of money in his education and he ended up being unemployed.

Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan said that the exact cause of the suicide is unknown and police is still carrying out with the investigations.

*****

URN