Joachim Buwembo named chairman of new UPPC board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Veteran journalist Joachim Buwembo has been named board chairman of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, Minister for the presidency Babirye Milly Babalanda has revealed.

In a statement to the Parliamentary Committee of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) early today, the beleagured minister Babalanda confirmed a new board has been approved by cabinet.

“Yesterday Monday 27, 2023 Cabinet of Uganda sitting at Entebbe State House approved the new UPPC Board. The process of identifying these individuals has lasted for three months because we needed to be very careful about the composition of the board to avoid previous mistakes,” Bablanda said.

The board has Buwembo, Sadat Kisuyi, Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire, Alice N. K. Muhoozi, Andrew Kibaya, Hellen Icumar Judith, Jimmy Karugaba and Nooh Bukenya.

She also explained her failure to appear before the COSASE committee earlier.

“I will start by apologizing for not turning up on March 22, 2023, as per the communication from the chairman. It was not my wish; I had an earlier scheduled meeting with H.E the President on the issue of the National IDs. I am a law-abiding citizen and leader who respects government institution,” she said.

She told the COSASE that the absence of a UPPC Board until now is associated with the on-going criminal investigations in the corporation which commenced on August 16, 2021 and resulted in her interdicting the Board members and later some of the staff at the request of the Police .

Babalanda said it was in these circumstances that she decided to assign Kenneth Oluka to take care of the office of the Managing Director. ” I did not appoint Mr. Oluka as a substantive MD; rather it was on assignment,” she clarified.

