Jinja sugarcane tycoon killed in mysterious incident

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The mutilated and beheaded body of a prominent businessman in Jinja City has been found in a sugar plantation, with all indications that he was subjected to ritual sacrifice.

Now Police in Busoga East are investigating circumstances under which the 53-year-old George Waidha, a resident of Busuyi village, in Wairasa sub county, in Mayuge district, was killed and his killers took off with his head and private parts.

Some of Waidha’s other body parts were retrieved from a pool of blood in one of the sugarcane plantation a distance from the main part of the headless body.

Waidha has been a renowned large-scale sugarcane farmer and a hardware dealer in Mayuge and Jinja.

It is reported that Waidha went missing on the 29th of April, 2022, prompting his relatives to file a case of a missing person at Mayuge central police station.

They further intensified the search through radio announcements and social media messages to no avail however, casual laborers notified them of a dead body, which had been sighted in the sugarcane plantation on Sunday morning.

Relatives recognized his clothing and also recovered personal identification documents from the pockets of his trousers, which confirmed their suspicion that it was Waidha’s body.

John Baatala, a brother of the deceased says that residents noticed stray dogs surrounding the crime scene area since Saturday evening, prompting them to inspect the sugarcane plantation on Sunday.

“We quickly joined the residents who had converged at the sugarcane plantation after desperately searching for our brother in vain, only to discover that it was his body lying on the ground,” he says.

The deceased’s remains have been taken to Mayuge health center IV mortuary, awaiting postmortem.

Busoga East’s police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula confirms the incident, adding that efforts of hunting down suspects are already underway.

URN