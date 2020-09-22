Jinja NUP registrar arrested for extortion

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Jinja district National Unity platform-NUP party registrar Saul Nsongambi has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from aspirants seeking endorsement as party candidates.

His arrest stemmed from complaints by some aspirants implicating him for pestering them for money so as to endorse their candidature.

He denied the allegations but a team of officials from the party’s Electoral Commission, coordinators led by Alex Waiswa ordered his arrest. He is currently in custody at Jinja central police station pending investigations.

One of the NUP members who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity accused the suspect of spoiling the image of the party because of corruption. “We are a young party which has attracted several youths within the district. However, tasking us to pay money before becoming party candidates is really absurd,” he said.

Several party members from various sub-counties in Jinja district have since converged at the party’s office along main street to complain against the registrar. Waiswa says the situation is under control adding the affected people will get a fair hearing.

According to Waiswa, their party seeks to promote democracy saying they will discipline whoever undermines the principals of fairness. Kiira region police spokesperson Abbey Ngako confirmed the arrest of the registrar without divulging details.

*****

URN