Jinja NRM leaders demand chairperson autopsy report before burial

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Jinja district National Resistance Movement-NRM leaders want responsible authorities to produce a conclusive autopsy report, detailing the death of their fallen acting chairperson, William Kato Kaziba, ahead of his burial.

Kato succumbed to undisclosed illness on Tuesday night.

Kato is reported to have collapsed in his seat while watching news at his home located in Igombe village, Buwenge town council, Jinja district and he was rushed to Jinja city’s based Nile International Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kato’s remains were rushed for postmortem procedures at Jinja regional referral hospital’s mortuary, however, undisclosed individuals are reported to have lured the relatives into halting the procedure.

While eulogizing the deceased at his home on Friday, the Jinja district LCV chairperson, Moses Batwala says that Kato died mysteriously and it is only prudent for his remains to be subjected to a comprehensive autopsy procedure, as means of allowing his soul to rest in eternal peace.

Batwala stresses that cases of mysterious and sudden deaths create doubt amongst close family members, friends and communities, but if the deceased is subjected to autopsy procedures conducted by reputable government pathologists, there is a sense of relief amongst all concerned stakeholders.

Batwala argues that it is a matter of public interest to disclose circumstances that led to Kato’s death, so as to end suspicion amongst the general public, most of whom are trading unfounded rumors, which if not cleared may foster baseless misunderstandings in the future.

Kato’s wife, Lydia Birungi told journalists that she was asked to leave the mortuary on Wednesday morning, but health workers have committed themselves towards releasing a detailed report containing all the necessary information surrounding her husband’s death.

Kato will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Namagera town council, in Jinja district.

******

URN