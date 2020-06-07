Jinja hospital x-ray machine nonoperational

Jinja, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | The x-ray machine at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital is dysfunctional forcing patients in need of radiography services to turn to lower health units or costly private clinics.

The dual-diagnostic multipurpose x-ray machine at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital reportedly broke down in February and hasn’t been fixed. A health worker at the hospital told URN on condition of anonymity that the machine has been down for close to three months.

“This is a referral hospital where we receive dozens of people with illnesses that require thorough examination involving radiography investigations but at times our hands are tied. Such patients are referred to either lower government health facilities or private clinics,” he said.

Mubarack Weere, the Administrator Jinja Regional Referral Hospital told URN that they have officially notified the Health Ministry about the breakdown of their X-ray machine and efforts are underway to repair it soon.

The hospital principal radiographer, Jonathan Urassa, said they used to attend to 25 people on average each day. He however, said that since both the x-ray and scan machines are nonoperational, they are currently relying on a portable x-ray machine attached to the intensive care unit to conduct chest x-rays and minor exposures.

Patricia Nandege, who took her husband to the hospital for treatment after being involved in an accident told URN that health workers asked her to seek X-ray services from the neighboring health facilities because the machine is down.

“My husband was involved in an accident on Wednesday this week. Health workers declined to attend to him before were provide x-ray images from a clinic located about 100 meters away from the hospital,” she said.

Xrays cost between Shillings 35,000 and 60,000 in private clinics in Jinja town. Patients also have to pay consultation fees of Shillings 10,000 depending on their diagnostic reference.

*******

URN