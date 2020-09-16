Jinja hospital emergency unit temporarily closes after COVID-19 deaths

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja Regional Referral Hospital has temporarily closed its emergency unit following the death of two male COVID-19 patients at the facility.

Although the facility was disinfected on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, patients and their attendants started fleeing for fear of contracting Covid-19. As a result, management temporarily relocated some of the patients to the outpatient department. However, most of them opted to seek medical services from lower health facilities.

A guard who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity says the facility was closed at around 6:30 pm on Tuesday. “I saw health workers covered in full protective gear move from the emergency unit but patients who were recovering steadily opted to depart without official discharge from the hospital administrators,” he said.

A patient attendant, Derrick Namwanza said he took his father to a clinic after realizing the risk of COVID-19 infection at the facility. “I think patients should be tested on arrival. This arrangement of handling patients in the same area without knowing each one’s status might increase their risk of contracting the virus,” he said.

The hospital director Dr Florence Tugumisirize confirmed the temporary closure of the unit without divulging details.

URN