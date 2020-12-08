Jinja FDC supporters optimistic Amuriat will improve service delivery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat are optimistic that his leadership will improve service delivery within the region.

Speaking to journalists at the side-lines of Amuriat’s campaign trail within Busoga sub-region, his supporters said that they think he will advocate for the construction of better schools and hospital infrastructure.

Amuriat launched his Busoga campaign trail in Buyende district and he is traversing the districts of Iganga and Bugweri.

Zaina Namono, a resident of Lubas road says that Amuriat is a strong leader who is likely to advocate for better infrastructure within the sub-region.

“I live in Jinja city but most roads are full of potholes, therefore, I am persuaded that Amuriat is the right leader who will fairly distribute government resources to ensure balanced infrastructural development in all parts of the country,” she says.

James Otuba says that Amuriat speaks with humility and is considerate towards other people’s opinions while canvassing for votes therefore, has better capacity to manage the country’s affairs.

Enid Nabukwasi, the FDC Jinja City Woman Member of Parliament flag bearer says that their candidate has presented a manifesto which caters for the essential needs of all Ugandans irrespective of their age group and thus deserving of the public vote.

Nabukwasi further says that Amuriat’s barefoot campaign has drawn him closer to the people who are equally going through hardships due to poor service delivery.

While speaking to journalists during his campaigns, Amuriat said that he has identified the different challenges affecting the country and his government targets improvement of peoples’ livelihoods through boosting the agriculture and transport sectors.

******

URN