Jinja district chairman Titus Kisambira loses party primaries

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja district chairman Titus Kisambira has lost the battle for the NRM Flag, according to results from the party primaries held on Friday. Kisambira was defeated by his political archrival Moses Batwala who polled 75, 545 votes against his 58,669 votes.

The other contestants who include Kato Kaziba and Lubaale Simon Mugote earned 7,861 and 5,082 respectively. Kisambira beat Batwala to become Jinja district’s chairperson in 2016.

Meanwhile former Uganda Peoples’Congress-UPC mobilizer in Busoga sub-region, Robert Kanusu won the Jinja city NRM mayoral flag with 8,619 votes. His other challengers; Richard Zziwa polled 6,041 votes, Ntuyo Mohammed had 3,896 votes whereas Jeff Bidandi earned 1,778 votes.

