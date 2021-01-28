Jinja CPS commander on spot for hitting polling agent with AK-47 magazine

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commander of Jinja Central Police Station, Ahmed Hasunira is being accused of assaulting Sophia Nnalongo, the polling agent of one of the former candidates in the Southern Division mayoral race at the Jinja City Tally center on Monday night.

According to Nnalongo, she was officially assigned by her father Muhammad Musisi to act as her representative at the tally center.

She, however, says that whenever she would raise an objection during the vote tallying exercise especially when the results wouldn’t tally with the declaration forms, security officers would shut her down under the guise of maintaining sanity in the tallying hall.

Nnalongo, however, says the situation spiralled out of hand when Hasunira hit her with an AK-47 magazine on the head. According to Nnalongo, she bled profusely and was taken to Jinja senior secondary school first aid room before she was referred to a private clinic for further management.

Nnalongo says that her attempts to file a formal complaint with police against the commandant have failed since the officers claim that their colleague acted in self-defence because she was trying to assault him. She, however, says that the same officers turned around and offered to foot her medical bills if she accepts to drop the complaint against Hasunira.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Abbey Ngako told URN that he wasn’t aware of the matter. He advised the aggrieved parties to report the case to the police for investigations.

********

URN