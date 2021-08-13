Jinja accident leaves one dead, four others injured

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been confirmed dead while four others sustained serious injuries during a night accident that occurred in Kakira town council along the Jinja-Iganga highway on Thursday night.

It is reported that at around midnight, a Kenyan bound bus registration number KCX 258B was involved in a head-on collision with a Fuso truck registration number UBE 007W. The Fuso driver whose particulars are not yet identified died on spot, and four passengers sustained injuries and are now admitted at Jinja hospital.

Rodgers Mulondo, a truck driver who witnessed the incident says that the truck driver was attempting to overtake a saloon car before colliding with the speeding bus. The area in which the accident is, is a known black spot along the highway according to Safani Mbentyo, another driver.

Reports indicate that an average of 10 accidents, both minor and serious are registered in the same junction on a monthly basis and traffic police have increased deployment as a means of monitoring daytime traffic flow. However, set rules are often abused at night.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi says that traffic police personnel have embarked on efforts to trace the deceased’s relatives. Mubi further tasks road users to adhere to the set traffic rules as a means of controlling the rates of accidents along the highways.

*****

URN