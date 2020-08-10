Jie county MP Paul Lochap abandons FDC for NRM

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Paul Lochap, a renowned member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in Kotido district has defected to join the ruling National Resistance Movement- NRM party.

Dr Lochap has also picked NRM nomination forms to compete for the Jie County Parliamentary seat, the same constituency he is currently representing on the FDC ticket. He will compete with Peter Abrahams Lokii, the NRM District Chairperson and Another contender Ambrose Lotukei, for the endorsement.

Dr Lochap told URN that his decision was informed by the absence of grassroots structures by the FDC in Kotido, and a series of consultations with voters and supporters, who advised him to join the ruling party in order to enjoy majority support from the voters who mostly subscribe to the NRM.

Dr Lochap contested for the Jie County Parliamentary seat on the FDC ticket In 2011, but lost to Peter Abrahams Lokii of the NRM in a contested election. Moses Lincoln Sagal, a member of the NRM District Executive Committee says the decision by Dr Lochap to join NRM is a testament of the ruling party’s strength in Kotido.

The NRM’s Administrative Secretary in Kotido Francis Longoli has described the crossing of Dr Lochap as a boost to the party. He said his coming is not a problem for the party members but will bring in competition and therefore promote internal democracy.

The FDC Chairperson of Kotido district Sam Alet, however, says the defection came to them as a surprise.

Dr Lochap has been a strong critic of the NRM and has often accused the government of sidelining Karamoja sub-region. However, he toned down his rhetoric in recent weeks.

URN